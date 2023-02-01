AEW star shuts down fan's bold claim about Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

It seemed as if the world stood still on April 6, 2014, when Brock Lesnar did something that no one thought was possible: end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. Now, a top AEW star has clapped back at someone who thinks the moment wasn't a big deal.

The star in question is former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who, like many New Orleans natives in 2014, was left stunned when Lesnar defeated The Deadman at WrestleMania 30. In the process of doing so, Lesnar became the "1 in 21-1."

However, not everyone was convinced by the moment, as Twitter user @skinnymysterio stated that they didn't really care about the streak ending.

This is still to me, the biggest shocker in WWE history. The look on everyone's face says the whole story.

"The craziest part is I didn't give two s**ts," tweeted @skinnymysterio.

Someone who didn't take kindly to this comment was Ricky Starks, as he responded with a tweet that was short and straight to the point.

Starks seemingly has a good relationship with The Deadman. The former FTW Champion was given the task of helping The Undertaker get into ring shape for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Ricky Starks were at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Yes, you did read that correctly! While it was obvious that Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker were at the recent Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas, AEW's Ricky Starks was also in the building during the January 28 show.

Brock Lesnar competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, where Bobby Lashley eventually eliminated him. Meanwhile, The Undertaker was backstage at the event to not only catch up with some old friends but to cheer on his wife, Michelle McCool, who competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Yooooooo! Ricky Starks was at the Royal Rumble last night

But where was Ricky Starks? While there have been no photos from backstage at the event featuring the former FTW Champion, he was spotted entering the building with eventual Rumble winner Cody Rhodes before the event.

Starks has maintained a good friendship with The American Nightmare despite him leaving AEW in February 2022.

