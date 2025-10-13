AEW star spotted with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:33 GMT
Damien Priest was recently seen with an AEW star. (Images via WWE.com and AEW Facebook)
Damien Priest was recently seen with an AEW star.

The competition between American sports entertainment juggernauts, WWE and AEW, is fierce. Both have immensely talented rosters, and their rivalry is only going to intensify.

One of World Wrestling Entertainment's most popular names is former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The former Judgment Day member joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. Triple H has immense faith in him, and there is a strong possibility that he will become a world champion again someday.

Meanwhile, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no longer with WWE. He left the company earlier this year, and it is not known when he will wrestle again. Interestingly, both Priest and Strowman were recently spotted with an AEW star.

A few hours back, former FTW Champion Brian Cage posted a photograph of himself on X dining with Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

The photo's caption read,

"Doors colliding"
The Machine's caption was a reference to the ongoing competition between AEW and WWE. It appears that there is no animosity between the stars of either promotion. It's simply the fans and the internet wrestling community who take this so-called 'feud' seriously.

AEW star Brian Cage is unaware when he's going to return

Brian Cage is currently sidelined due to injury-related issues. He will eventually make a comeback. However, in a recent interview with The All F'N Wrestling Show, the 41-year-old stated that he has no idea when he will return.

"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back." said Cage. [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell what the future holds for Cage in the Jacksonville-based company. He is certainly world champion material.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
