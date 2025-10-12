Braun Strowman shows off impressive physique

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman posted a social media update showing off his impressive physique. The Monster of All Monsters has not wrestled a match since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year.The former WWE Universal Champion was among the most popular stars let go by the global juggernaut following WrestleMania 41. His last in-ring appearance was on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before The Showcase of the Immortals. He teamed up with LA Knight in a winning effort against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.Despite his absence from the squared circle, Braun Strowman continues to be in remarkable shape. The 42-year-old recently posted a mirror selfie on X/Twitter, boasting about his physique at this age in the caption.&quot;Not too shabby for 42 at 349lbs!!! #Hoochiedaddy,&quot; he wrote.You can check out his tweet by clicking here. The Monster Among men recently revealed that he was semi-retired from wrestling because he wanted to be an actor. His upcoming project, a food challenge show named Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, premieres on USA Network on October 24.Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman recebtly hit back at critics with a picture from the gymOver the years, some fans have poked fun at Strowman over the latter's weaker-looking legs with respect to his massive body. Earlier this year, the former member of The Wyatt Family revealed that he could not have intense leg workouts because his left leg was 15% paralyzed.The former WWE Superstar posted a fitting response to the critics earlier this month. Strowman shared a mirror selfie and brought the notice of wrestling fans to his impressive leg muscles.&quot;Here's for all the pencil necks that like to goooo ohhhhhh he skips legs day. In the words of a bunch of old geezers that worse neon green. Sizuck it!!! Thoroughbred!!!! Save a horse ride a monster!!!&quot; he wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99LINKHere’s for all the pencil necks that like to goooo ohhhhhh he skips legs day. In the words of a bunch of old geezers that worse neon green. Sizuck it!!! Thoroughbred!!!! Save a horse ride a monster!!!Braun Strowman was also released from WWE in June 2021. However, the wrestling promotion re-signed him a year later. Only time will tell if history repeats itself and he finds his way back to the global juggernaut.