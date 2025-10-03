Former WWE star Braun Strowman snaps back at critics with photo update

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman snapped back at his naysayers in a recent social media update. The Monster of All Monsters posted a picture of himself, showing off his impressive physique.Standing at six feet eight inches and weighing close to 175 kg, the former member of The Wyatt Family was among the most dominant performers during a large portion of his WWE career. However, despite his impressive physique, some fans often mocked Strowman for his not-so-well-worked leg muscles.Although Braun Strowman made it clear during an interview earlier this year that he could not train legs as intensely as other muscles, as his left leg was 15% paralyzed, the 42-year-old snapped back at his critics with a picture of himself working out in a gym. Showing off his leg muscles, Strowman noted that it was his response to all those joking about him skipping leg day.&quot;Here's for all the pencil necks that like to goooo ohhhhhh he skips legs day. In the words of a bunch of old geezers that worse neon green. Sizuck it!!! Thoroughbred!!!! Save a horse ride a monster!!!&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Earlier this year, The Monster Among Men was released from WWE alongside some other popular names. Strowman wrestled his last match for the Stamford-based promotion on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. He teamed up with LA Knight to secure a win against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.Braun Strowman made an intriguing revelation about his wrestling careerDuring a recent interview with Collider, Braun Strowman made an interesting remark about his wrestling career.The former Men's Money in the Bank winner claimed that he was semi-retired from wrestling. Strowman reasoned that he wanted to be an actor.&quot;Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things – I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor – but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'&quot; he said.While the fans eagerly await his upcoming food challenge show, Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, slated to premiere on October 24 on USA Network, it will be interesting to see when The Monster of All Monsters decides to step back inside the wrestling ring.