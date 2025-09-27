AEW star suddenly requests Tony Khan to cancel blockbuster reunion

A major AEW star has just made an urgent request to Tony Khan. They wished for him to cancel a certain segment set for an upcoming show, which will feature a blockbuster reunion.

Earlier this year, The Acclaimed split up as tensions finally boiled over, and Anthony Bowens stepped away from the group. Billy Gunn followed him, and they both cut ties with Max Caster. Recently, wrestling legend Jerry Lynn has been trying to bring the duo back together, given that their singles runs have been lackluster. He has pulled some strings and has gotten them a match together.

Bowens has been adamant about not wanting to compete in this match. After this match was made official for AEW Collision last Wednesday, he has been trying to get Tony Khan's attention on social media for him to cancel the match. He has just made a follow-up to this one day before the show, as he still hoped that TK would listen to him.

"Hey @TonyKhan! Just checking in to see if I can get a new partner for this match tomorrow night live on TNT & HBO MAX at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Considering all I do for you, the company, and the industry..I don’t think that’s a hard ask! Keep me posted! Also, just wanted to let you know that Timecop was a great movie! - Your Pride ✌🏽#AEWCollision," Bowens wrote.
Anthony Bowens has expressed frustration in his AEW booking

Following The Acclaimed's split, Anthony Bowens turned out to be the better singles competitor between the two. Although he did not do anything major, he still put on great performances against top stars on the roster. Max Caster, on the other hand, did not win a single match. But interestingly, it was Caster who eventually got more over with the fans.

A few weeks ago, a fan mentioned how he believed Bowens was an underrated wrestler. The Five-Tool Player replied to this and agreed with his statement. He believed that he was someone who just needed time to prove himself.

"I get overlooked bc I’ve never had an opportunity to go 20-30 minutes or more with someone in AEW. That is really when you start to earn your stripes. You can’t make a determination without giving people the chance to prove you wrong. I am ELITE & THE PRIDE OF PRO WRESTLING ✌🏽#AEWCollision," Bowens wrote.
For now, at least, he'll be in action, but Bowens will team up with someone he truly despises. It remains to be seen whether the two will get to compete alongside one another like old times' sake, or whether their egos will get in the way.

