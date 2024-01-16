AEW star surprisingly shares throwback picture with Triple H; Sammy Guevara reacts

Sammy Guevara has reacted after his favorite AEW star shared throwback photos from her time in WWE.

Tay Melo became "All Elite" in 2020 and eventually met her husband Guevara. The two were married in August 2022, and welcomed their first child in November 2023. However, Melo was known as Taynara Conti in WWE long before her AEW career began. She signed with WWE in October 2016, and went on to compete in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, as well as the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She was released on April 20, 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Melo took to X today to share throwback photos from her time in WWE. The photos include a Mae Young Classic group shot with Triple H.

"Memories: Mae young classic and Wrestlemania. Young Tay Tay," she wrote.

Melo's husband Sammy Guevara quickly responded with a simple emoji reaction.

"[fire emoji x 3]," he wrote.

Melo's last WWE match came on March 6, 2020 at a non-televised NXT live event in Melbourne. She was defeated by Shotzi that night.

Tay Melo looks ahead to AEW return

Tay Melo is currently on maternity leave. She last competed on March 11, 2023, at NEW's WrestleFest XXVII event. She and Sammy Guevara defeated Tiara James and Encore in tag team action that night.

Melo and Guevara welcomed their first daughter- Luna- on November 28, 2023. It remains to be seen when Melo will make her in-ring return, but she recently took to X to tease her comeback.

"The comeback will be epic! For now I’ll take care of Luna and you can go buy your tickets," she wrote.

Melo previously opened up about how she plans to win championship gold upon returning to the ring.

Guevara took some time off to prepare for the birth of his daughter, but wrestled at Worlds End just two days after she arrived. He teamed up with Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sting to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, and Ricky Starks. The former TNT Champion then returned on the January 10 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, defeating Ricky Starks.

