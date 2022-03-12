×
AEW star seemingly takes a dig at Pete Dunne's name change on SmackDown

Pete Dunne&#039;s name was changed on SmackDown.
Pete Dunne's name was changed on SmackDown.
Modified Mar 12, 2022 10:19 AM IST
AEW star John Silver of The Dark Order seemingly took a shot at NXT star Pete Dunne's new name.

The star debuted on SmackDown this week as Butch and joined forces with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. He was a renowned name in NXT, having won the NXT UK and Tag Team Championships.

Following the revelation, Silver immediately took to social media to express his somewhat hilarious reaction to the English star's name.

"YOU KNOW IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BUTCH!" Silver said.
YOU KNOW ITS ALL ABOUT THE BUTCH!

The term was a play to his inside joke on Adam Cole, "You Know it's all about the Budge." The latter's theme song has the line, "You Know it's all about the Boom."

Silver and his tag team partner Alex Reynolds also appeared on Smackdown in 2019 as Johnny Silver and Alex Keaton, and they lost to Heavy Machinery. (Otis and Tucker)

How is AEW star John Silver doing so far?

AEW star John Silver has been doing lately as a tag-team competitor. He stacked up several wins alongside his teammate from the Dark Order, Alex Reynolds.

After losing a six-man tag team match with Adam Page against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish on the March 2nd episode of Dynamite, 3 and 4 (Reynolds and Silver's Dark Order codenames) racked up a string of tag team victories in Dark and Dark: Elevation.

In the Dark tapings on March 3rd, they defeated Luther and Serpentico. A few days later, 3 and 4 beat Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto again in Dark Taping on March 5th. Then, on Dark: Elevation taping on March 9th, they outlasted Luther and Serpentico again.

Silver also greeted his tag team partner, who recently celebrated his birthday.

Happy birthday @YTAlexReynolds https://t.co/bfhJjBWKRp

John Silver is definitely a star in the making if given a chance. As a tag team, he and Alex Reynolds are meshing well, and if they win some high-profile matches in the company, they might get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

What are your thoughts on Pete Dunne becoming Butch on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

