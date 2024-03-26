AEW star teases a blockbuster return amid 3 months absence

An AEW star has recently teased a blockbuster return amid 3 months of absence. The star being discussed here is Rush.

The last time the wrestling fans saw Rush on TV was on Worlds End PPV on December 30, 2023. He was a part of group action where he, Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Jay White suffered losses at the hands of Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Mark Briscoe.

Logging onto his official X account, he teased a return to TV. But it looks like he's not coming back alone. He will be bringing his La Facción Ingobernable buddy Dralístico along with him.

"Look around you, what do you see? (Mexico) Mexico. Thanks to Mexico and the companies we were in, we had it ALL. I asked you for a change, and you made it, this THIS YOU, forget about the past. I want you like this, how you train today. I want you like this, the way you've shown me the last test you took that is what I NEED.

He continued:

This is you now. Remember that, and now I need you the way our father trained us. I need that in our company. Remember it correctly, our company is named AEW, and it's time La Facción Ingobernable returns to kick a**! You got that?" Rush said in the video he posted.

Top AEW star criticizes CM Punk

Top AEW star Johnny TV recently had an interview with The Love of Wrestling where he criticized CM Punk. He stated that Punk's ego and over-ambition caused him to lose his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I just feel like he kind of lost it. I feel like he went too far in the direction of, 'I want this for me. I'm the best.' Believing his own hype, like clearly when he decided to be a UFC fighter...believed his own hype over, like, not thinking through," he said.

Tony Khan fired The Second City Saint after his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In in London. Punk then returned to his old home, WWE at Survivor Serious in November last year.

Do you like having CM Punk in WWE or do you think he was doing better in AEW? Sound off by using the discuss button.

