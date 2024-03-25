CM Punk criticized by top AEW star - "I just feel like he kind of lost it"

The short AEW career of CM Punk was filled with memorable moments and controversy. One top star for the company has just publicly criticized the WWE Superstar.

Punk and Johnny TV worked together dozens of times over the years in WWE, teaming up and doing battle as opponents. The former John Morrison debuted for AEW in May 2022, more than one year before Punk was fired following another backstage incident.

Johnny recently spoke with For The Love Of Wrestling and was clear about having no personal issues with The Second City Saint. Johnny and Punk actually became friends in WWE and traveled for two years together, along with Luke Gallows. However, the 22-year veteran believes Punk's ego got in the way of his All-Elite career:

"I just feel like he kind of lost it. I feel like he went too far in the direction of, 'I want this for me. I'm the best.' Believing his own hype, clearly like when he decided to be a UFC fighter... believed his own hype took over, like, not thinking through," Johnny said.

The former ECW World Champion continued by mentioning how he's friends with people in AEW who do not like Punk:

"Aside from that, can't say too much about him, other than we rode together, got along. He's a divisive, polarizing figure. The people that don't like him, I'm friends with, and they have very solid points. I'll leave it at that," Johnny added.

The last time Punk and Morrison worked together was in October 2011. They teamed up at three non-televised WWE live events to defeat The Miz and R-Truth, just months after Punk's 2-minute win over Morrison on RAW.

WWE Legend pushes wild speculation on CM Punk and AEW

CM Punk shocked the pro wrestling world when he returned to WWE in November. The return came just months after Punk's AEW contract was terminated following a backstage incident with Jack Perry.

There's been no indication that Punk's AEW departure was a work, and the idea of the work going this far is almost impossible. However, the legendary Dutch Mantell thinks The Second City Saint could be working with Tony Khan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former Zeb Colter had interesting thoughts on Punk and All Elite Wrestling:

"How many times have we said that Punk raised hell when he got fired from AEW, and I'm about to say that I think he got fired on purpose. And who knows, it could be a work between him and Tony [Khan]. Not to make Tony look bad, I don't think he could look much worse in that, though, but anyway, so he could leave," Dutch said. [From 1:23:11 to 1:23:28]

Punk is currently recovering from a torn triceps suffered at the WWE Royal Rumble. He is set to appear on tonight's RAW from his hometown of Chicago.

