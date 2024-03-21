Absent AEW star Jack Perry gets mocked with a CM Punk catchphrase by current rival

AEW dealt with a major backstage scandal involving CM Punk and Jack Perry last year. The parties have since moved on, but now one wrestler is taunting Perry with a familiar line.

Punk and the former Jungle Boy had a backstage altercation at AEW All In last year, which led to Punk's termination and a lengthy suspension for Perry. The son of actor Luke Perry is still with AEW, but he returned to the spotlight in January by making his NJPW debut and taking shots at his employer. He also began a feud with Shota Umino, whom Perry defeated in his NJPW in-ring debut earlier this month.

The former Jurassic Express member also aligned himself with The House of Torture. The final night of the 2024 New Japan Cup saw Perry team with Ren Narita and Yujiro Takahashi for a trios win over Umino, Yuji Nagata, and El Desperado. After the match, Umino taunted Perry with a famous CM Punk line and called him out for the April 6 show at Sumo Hall.

"I feel like I've been itching to fight the mansion [House of Torture] while watching the world. If he intervenes, other units will step in and help out the players who are fighting, but we always stick to ourselves, so have confidence. That's it. Also, Jack Berry. It's clobberin' time. It's time for punishment, including the mansion [House of Torture]. Now, spring in Ryogoku. Would you like me to repay you everything, including the debts you've owed so far?" wrote Umino.

There's no word yet on when Perry will return to the ring for AEW, but it has been confirmed that he is still under contract. He has not wrestled for the company since dropping the FTW Championship to Hook at All In last August.

Eric Bischoff did not like Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution

AEW presented one of the biggest moments in wrestling earlier this month as Sting retired at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The Icon teamed with Darby Allin to retain the now-vacant World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks under Tornado Rules. The match featured several memorable spots, including a controversial glass bump by Allin.

The Revolution main event received a mixed bag of feedback. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Eric Bischoff said he did not like the match.

"I think it was close to perfect. I didn't like the match, necessarily. It wasn't my style of match, it wasn't what I would have done, but that doesn't mean it wasn't right, just not my thing," he said.

Sting has returned to making public appearances. His next convention will be WrestleCon during WWE WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia.

