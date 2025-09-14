AEW star teases huge reunion with Andrade following his sudden WWE departure

After the shocking departure of Andrade from WWE, a current AEW star hinted at a reunion with him. The two were stablemates during their time in All Elite Wrestling.

The AEW star, Rush, has dropped a reunion tease with Andrade. Rush and Andrade El Idolo were stablemates in the LFI faction during their time in Tony Khan's promotion. Following his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion at the end of 2023, Andrade made his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, Andrade's second run with the Stamford-based promotion was short-lived, as his exit from the company was recently revealed. The former United States Champion's last match in the promotion happened to be the six-man TLC tag match at SummerSlam 2025, where he teamed with Rey Fenix in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, LFI's Rush has hinted at a potential reunion with Andrade following his departure. Taking to the X social media platform, Rush shared an hourglass emoji to make the tease with the following message right after his ex-stablemate's departure:

"⏳ #INGOBERNABLESOFBLOOD #LFI 🥇"

Top AEW star sent a message to Andrade following WWE exit

Former AEW World Champion MJF sent out a message for Andrade after his departure from WWE. Max is set to defend his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship against Mistico at the 92nd anniversary event on September 19.

While addressing his match with Mistico, MJF invited Andrade for a hangout and took a shot at his country, Mexico, as well:

"Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving s**t out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke a** country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly a**," Max wrote.

MJF is also slated for a match against Mark Briscoe on September 20 at AEW All Out. It will be interesting to see if Andrade will pay a visit to Mexico to see MJF.

