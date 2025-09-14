MJF has a message for Andrade after his shocking WWE exit

Andrade reportedly departed WWE earlier today after an almost 20-month stint with the company. MJF has just sent him a message and has proposed a meeting between them.Fightful Select has reported that the former NXT Champion has now left the company and was moved to the alumni section of the roster. It was also mentioned that this was not a case of contract expiry, but there have yet to be details regarding the circumstances behind his exit. He was last seen teaming up with Rey Fenix, and they challenged for the WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam.Following Andrade's sudden exit from WWE, MJF has sent him a message on X/Twitter. He told him that during the time he'll be in Mexico for a bout with Mistico on CMLL, he is open to meeting up with him. Friedman mentioned that he had time to do this before his match with Mark Briscoe next weekend at All Out: Toronto.&quot;Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving s**t out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke a** country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly a**,&quot; he wrote.His full post can be found here.Apart from Andrade, MJF wants to face another former WWE Superstar outside AEWA recent report mentioned how TNA stars are no longer allowed to work with Maple Leaf Pro-Wrestling, as there were AEW stars who competed at some of the promotion's shows. This has been debunked, with TNA President Carlos Silva himself saying that none of the stars in his company were prohibited from doing so.With this, MJF's interest was piqued, and he dropped a challenge as he wanted to face Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler). He told the Canadian company that he wanted this to happen.&quot;Sick. Hey @MapleLeafPW Feed me Ziggler,&quot; Friedman wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKSick. Hey @MapleLeafPW Feed me Ziggler.These are two dream matches, and neither has taken place yet. It remains to be seen whether there will be a possibility of fans getting to see MJF take on either Andrade or Nic Nemeth.