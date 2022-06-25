"I had like a 100 thumbtacks on my butt" - Top AEW star recalls painful experience following brutal match against Britt Baker (Exclusive)

Thunder Rosa recalled her painful experience after the AEW Women's Championship match against Britt Baker on Dynamite's St. Patrick's Day Slam edition.

La Mera Mera battled Baker in a hellacious steel cage bout, with neither woman giving an inch. After a back-and-forth between the two AEW stars, Rosa won the match by hitting the Fire Thunder Driver on her opponent into the thumbtacks.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Thunder Rosa was asked whether she got goosebumps and chills following her big win.

"Yeah, I mean more than the goosebumps and everything, it was the pain that I felt afterwards," said Rosa. "I earned this to win. It was very intense." [1:22-1:31]

The AEW Women's Champion then recalled the painful events she had to go through immediately after facing Baker:

"When I won, I went to the back. I had like a 100 thumbtacks on my butt, you know. And I didn't remember I had them. It was like so much adrenaline and I remember Chrissy, who's part of our marketing team and merchandise team, she was literally taking the thumbtacks out of my butt. I was like hugging my son. They went and got my dad and my husband. It was just so much and I was like full of blood," said Rosa. [1:50-2:22]

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa wants to face Sasha Banks

During a recent virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, La Mera Mera opened up about facing reportedly released WWE Superstar Sasha Banks if the latter joins All Elite Wrestling.

"I mean, of course everybody’s gonna come for whoever’s on top, right? I’m the biggest prey any predator comes after and I’m ready man. I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do," stated Rosa.

While WWE hasn't yet confirmed The Boss' release, several reports state that it is coming sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see if Banks joins the Jacksonville-based promotion following her rumored departure from the global juggernaut and if she faces Rosa, possibly for the AEW Women's Championship in the future.

