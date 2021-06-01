AEW star wants to have a drink with Ric Flair and Andrade 

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to express his desire to sit down with Ric Flair and Andrade to have a drink.

Andrade recently posted a jaw-dropping clip of him delivering a Suplex to Ric Flair into a swimming pool. Fans quickly took note of the post and applauded The Nature Boy for being a sport even at such an elderly age.

Among them was AEW star Dax Harwood, who was so impressed with Ric Flair's bump that he tweeted that he would like to sit down for a drink with Flair for the first time and with Andrade for the second time.

"I want to drink with El Idolo (again) and the Nature Boy," tweeted Harwood

I want to drink with El Idolo (again) and the Nature Boy. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 31, 2021

Andrade responded to the AEW star's tweet and wrote that he's looking forward to having an interaction with him soon.

"Me too!! I hope" tweeted Andrade

Me too!! I hope 🔜👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 31, 2021

Dax Harwood was in action at the recent AEW Double or Nothing 2021, where he and his stable, The Pinnacle, came up short against The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match. With the win, Chris Jericho and his crew have reasserted their position as the top faction in AEW.

Andrade will square off against AEW Champion Kenny Omega

Andrade, who has signed a contract with AAA in his home country, will soon square off against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega. The two will collide at the promotion's biggest show of the year, TripleMania XXIX, on August 14.

Andrade will enter the match as the favorite to win and bring the title back to its home promotion. Omega has held the Championship since October 2019.

He accepted the challenge! Mexico see you in #TriplemaniaXXIX August 14.

El acepto el gran reto de #ElIdolo Mexico 🇲🇽 listo para TRIPLEMANIA XXIX 14 de agosto en la Arena ciudad de México @luchalibreaaa #AndradeVsOmega Main Event? Lucha Estrella? 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sLOrr68pYv — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 19, 2021

With AAA having a working relationship with AEW, the former NXT Champion can also show up on Dynamite to hype up his upcoming clash with The Cleaner.

Do you think The Pinnacle should have won at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 instead of The Inner Circle? Do you see Andrade becoming the first man to defeat Kenny Omega in 2021 at TripleMania? Sound off in the comments section.