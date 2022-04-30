"If he ever decided to lace the boots up again" — Popular AEW star wants to face Mark Henry

AEW's rising sensation Wardlow recently named Mark Henry among a few other veterans he would like to get in the ring down the road.

Mr. Mayhem has been on a meteoric rise since his association with MJF, which recently culminated when the former turned on his leader at Revolution 2022.

So far, the company has portrayed Wardlow as a human wrecking ball that has obliterated everyone in his path.

However, The Conductor of Violence wants everyone to see him as a complete package.

Speaking on Buster’s World, the AEW star claimed that he didn't want his persona to be limited to a one-dimensional wrestler. The 34-year-old believes he can cut a promo and show athleticism, aside from being a six-foot monster:

“I don’t want to be secluded to just a monster, just someone who can tear heads off and is just a one-dimensional wrestler. I truly believe I have the voice, I can speak, and I have the athleticism to be well-rounded”, Wardlow said. “I know that this is used often but I feel that I am the total package. I check every box, and I probably created some of my own boxes as far as building a professional wrestler." (h/t - Wrestling Inc)

Wardlow further classified himself against Paul Wight and Mark Henry as an example of a monster vs. monster clash that he would love to be a part of:

“The big monster vs monster type scenario, it would be dream to step in the ring with Paul Wight one day. The biggest of them all. Guys like Big Show, or Mark Henry if he ever decided to lace the boots up again," he added.

Both Henry and Wight are well-past their primes, having profound success under WWE's umbrella. The two men have now transitioned to broadcasting roles in AEW.

While Wight still wrestles sporadically, Henry is yet to wrestle for the company, with his recent report shutting the door on a potential in-ring return.

Wardlow will face MJF's another handpick opponent on AEW Dynamite next week

Only time will divulge whether or not Wardlow gets to tick off his dream bucket list. Meanwhile, MJF continues to throw curveballs at Mr. Mayhem every week.

On AEW Dynamite this week, the latter defeated Lance Archer in a grueling singles match.

Fuming with rage backstage, Friedman teased bringing another formidable opponent to face his former protege next week.

The Pinnacle leader dropped a big hint to reveal the identity of Wardlow's next opponent, uttering W. Morrisey's (f.k.a Big Cass) catchphrase, "And you can't teach that."

