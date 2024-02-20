AEW star Will Ospreay reacts after savagely kicking down female star in recent match

AEW star Will Ospreay recently had a wild encounter with a female star where he kicked her during a recent match. The female star in question is Amira.

Ospreay's contract with NJPW has expired, and he is wrapping up his business with independent territories as he is getting ready to commit to AEW full-time. The fans recently saw him wrestle his last independent circuit match in the United Kingdom.

At RevPro High Stakes, held at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Will Ospreay challenged Michael Oku for the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Their three-year feud saw its end when Michael Oku ultimately defeated The Aerial Assassin by submitting him with a modified Half Crab.

The intense match lasted about 47 minutes, and saw both opponents covered in blood. At one point, fans even saw Ospreay savagely kicking Amira after the latter spit in his face. The 30-year-old star recently went to his Instagram account to react to the incident. Sharing a clip of the segment, he wrote:

“Manners are lost on some people.”

Will Ospreay kicks Amira at RevPro High Stakes [Screengrab of Will's Instagram story]

Will Ospreay set to make official AEW debut at Revolution

Ospreay has been wrestling in AEW since 2022. But he will make his official AEW debut as a roster star at Revolution on Sunday, March 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Last week, AEW revealed his Revolution on Dynamite. During the show, Don Callis delivered a promo announcing that his client, Konosuke Takeshita, will face his longtime ally, Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin replied to the challenge on X:

“Nothing like a bit of friendly family competition. Don’t hold anything back @Takesoup. Allow me to show you what Elite really looks like. @AEW | #AEWRevolution | March 3rd.”

The upcoming match between The Aerial Assassin and Takeshita is expected to be a highly anticipated bout for wrestling fans, as it marks the first time these two formidable wrestlers will face each other in a one-on-one match.

