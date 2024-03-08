AEW star Will Ospreay sends a five-word message after heated confrontation with former WWE Champion

Will Ospreay recently sent a message after a memorable confrontation with a former WWE Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Aerial Assassin had a face-off with none other than Bryan Danielson during the show's closing moments.

Ospreay took on Kyle Fletcher in the headlining match of the Wednesday night show. As the case is with most of Will's matches, the crowd was on their feet throughout the encounter. Though no one expected the 30-year-old to lose, Fletcher did manage to take him to his limits and came inches close to causing an upset.

However, Wil Ospreay did prevail and later embraced his Don Callis Family stablemates. Just when fans thought Dynamite was going off the air, out came Bryan Danielson. He got into the ring and had a staredown with Ospreay. The confrontation successfully laid the seeds for a much-anticipated dream showdown between the two performers sometime down the line.

Now, The Aerial Assassin has taken to Twitter to share a picture of his face off with Danielson and share a cryptic message. Check it out below:

"I need direction to perfection," tweeted Ospreay.

Ospreay vs. Danielson could be happening soon in AEW

If recent reports are to be believed, Tony Khan already has plans to pit Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson against each other soon in All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that an encounter between Ospreay and Danielson was like a "dream match of all dream matches" for the AEW President.

Considering just how talented and revered The Aerial Assassin and The American Dragon are, fan expectations for a match between them are sky-high. The two performers are highly respected and admired by the viewers and anything less than an instant classic between them would be deemed a massive disappointment.

Are you excited about seeing Ospreay and Danielson going to war in AEW? Sound off!

