AEW star Will Ospreay shares unfortunate news - "I hope everything works out"

Will Ospreay is currently chasing the AEW World Championship. The fan favorite is a busy man these days due to his title pursuit while maintaining a family life in England. Following a pair of big wins, Ospreay was just dealt some unfortunate news while taking a bit of time off to reunite with his loved ones.

The Aerial Assassin is in a relationship with veteran UK star Alex Windsor and is the stepfather to Alex's son Harry, whose father was Ryan Smile. Ospreay's close friend passed away in October 2020, and being able to raise his stepson in the UK was a big perk when it came to signing with AEW over WWE two years ago.

The 31-year-old was headed home, but his flight was delayed due to the chaotic fire at London's Heathrow Airport. Ospreay was set to land in London today, but his flight was turned back to Boston due to the Heathrow fire that is being investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Police.

The fire broke out after a severe power outage at the airport today, and the subsequent closure led to the re-routing of around 1,500 flights, with around 300,000 passengers being affected worldwide. Ospreay remained optimistic and provided an update on his travels.

"Really rough day as instead of my plane landing in London, Heathrow. Halfway over the ocean and got turned back into Boston due to what’s going on at Heathrow. Hearts in bits as I was looking forward to seeing the mrs & kid. I hope everything works out & I can be home tomorrow," Will Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay defeated longtime friend and foe Kyle Fletcher in a bloody steel cage match at AEW Revolution on March 9. He then defeated AR Fox on this week's Dynamite in a rematch of their first-ever singles bout for EVOLVE on April 5, 2018.

Top AEW star joins Will Ospreay in tournament

AEW is set to present the fourth annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments this summer. No dates have been announced for the men's and women's tournaments for 2025, but the first wrestlers have been confirmed.

Will Ospreay announced last week that he is entering the Owen Hart Cup this year. The tournament will take place before mid-July, as Ospreay intends to win the tournament and then capture the World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12. Adam Page also declared his tournament spot on this week's Dynamite, promising to win the coveted gold at All In.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole took home the Owen Hart Cups and the commemorative custom championship belts after winning the inaugural tournaments in 2022. Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale won in 2023, while Bryan Danielson and Mariah May won last year.

