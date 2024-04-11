AEW star, who hasn't wrestled in an year, finally gives a big update

An Absent AEW star has given a huge update about her potential return to the ring.

Ever since joining AEW, Tay Melo has established herself as a top star in the company's women's division. She has been involved in notable storylines and was a fan favorite due to her in-ring prowess. Sadly for the fans, Tay Melo had to step away from the ring when she got pregnant with her first child. After the delivery of her daughter, she has been at home taking her of her child and performing her motherly duties.

However, it appears as though the fans miss her as one fan asked her when she would return to the ring. Tay Melo replied with one word indicating a return is imminent in the near future:

"Soon [heart emoji]," replied Tay Melo.

Check out her tweet here:

AEW star Tay Melo recently thanked Nikki Cross for picking up her call at 2 a.m. and driving her mom to the hospital

Before joining AEW, Tay Melo was part of NXT where she met and formed a friendship with Nikki Cross. During their time in NXT, the two women crossed paths several times in the ring. Hence, they have formed a formidable bond and friendship.

Recently, Melo posted a picture of herself with a Nikki Cross with a beautiful message thanking the WWE star for picking up her call at 2 a.m. and driving her mom to the hospital:

"I also need to thank this beautiful human @wwenikkicross picking up my call at 2am, driving my mom to the hospital and showing up next day to check on us!!! I literally have the best friends someone could ask for! We love you auntie Nikki," Tay Melo wrote.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of Tay Melo's Instagram story

It will be interesting to see when Tay will finally make her much-anticipated return to the ring.

