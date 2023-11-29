AEW stars officially join popular faction

Two AEW stars recently joined forces with a formidable faction, and fans around the world are wondering what this could mean for the talents in question going forward.

Despite already being members of The Mogul Embassy alongside Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, and Prince Nana, the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) accepted positions in the popular New Japan Pro Wrestling stable known as the HOUSE OF TORTURE.

This allegiance was formed at a recent NJPW World Tag League event, where the Gates of Agony teamed up with Yuto Nakashima to take on the House of Torture in a trio match.

Despite coming up short in the bout, Liona and Kaun were offered handshakes and T-shirts from the HOUSE OF TORTURE, which the AEW stars accepted before posing alongside their new stablemates.

How this will impact their relationship with The Mogul Embassy remains to be seen, but fans will be keeping an eye on AEW programming to witness this story unfold.

AEW's Bishop Kaun comments on joining a new group

There are a myriad of questions left unanswered regarding the Gates of Agony's new kinship with the HOUSE OF TORTURE, but Bishop Kaun shed a little bit of light on this during a backstage interview after the event:

“You think you know whose house it is – but you’ve gotta go through the gates first."

"We never said whose house it was. It was the HOUSE OF TORTURE. You want to get in the house, you’ve got to go through the gates first.” [H/T: Wrestletalk]

In addition to being regular fixtures on AEW programming, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona make up two-thirds of the current Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions, with Brian Cage being the third man in this equation.

As the Gates of Agony's stardom continues to rise, this interesting new direction will open up many doors for the duo going forward — both in the States and Japan.

