Top AEW star unwilling to have Top Dolla in his stable

Over the years, AEW has made a habit of picking up former WWE talents. Some acquisitions, like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, have worked out exceptionally well for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Others, not so much.

If afforded the opportunity to go to All Elite Wrestling, Top Dolla may have to look for new allies to help him navigate the new environment. One of his former stablemates recently said that he had no intention of bringing the recently released star into his group.

Swerve Strickland is currently enjoying a hot streak of momentum in AEW alongside his Mogul Embassy stablemates. He is looking to keep things that way, even if it means potentially shutting the door on his former Hit Row comrade in Top Dolla.

In a chat with ComicBook.com, Strickland said the following about Dolla:

"Good luck on anything he's trying to do, man. He needs to do his own thing and become his own man. I don't know about room [within the Mogul Embassy]. I'm still working on growing us, getting the individuals acquainted with the audience. Those guys still have a lot more to grow, and I'm happy with what we have. We're going to grow with those guys." [H/T: ComicBook.com]

It looks as though the Mogul Embassy is not accepting any applications at the moment, but this is the wrestling world, and plans could always change over time.

Swerve Strickland set for major match at AEW Full Gear 2023

Swerve Strickland's ongoing feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page has been praised by many for allowing the former NXT star to show off his character work and mic skills. The two will take their rivalry to the next level when they square off against one another at Full Gear on Saturday.

Strickland already holds a victory over the former AEW World Champion, having bested him at the recently concluded WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, the ante has been upped this time around as they are set to do battle in a Texas Death Match.

The winner of this weekend's match could conceivably enter the World Title picture in the near future. However, they must contend with several other top stars vying for MJF's championship.

