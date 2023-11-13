AEW stars recall getting mauled by Brock Lesnar - "We survived a lot in the WWE"

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant athletes to set foot in a wrestling ring. The Beast Incarnate ruled atop the WWE mountain for many years. His most notable run stretched between 2017 and 2019, when he held the Universal title three times and became the longest reigning champion at that time, a record broken by Roman Reigns last year.

In the buildup to Survivor Series 2018, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman had an in-ring promo on the RAW before the pay-per-view. The Universal Champion was gearing up to face the WWE Champion, AJ Styles. The promo was interrupted by Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz (FKA Singh Brothers), who offered to help Lesnar against The Phenomenal One. The Beast delivered a brutal beatdown to Mahal and his companions.

The Bollywood Boyz, now working in AEW and on the independent scene, recently replied to a social media post reminding fans about the incident five years ago and said they survived a lot in WWE.

"Man, we survived a lot in the WWE - and still surviving the game. Always had more guts than brains."

The match at Survivor Series was changed at the last moment as Styles dropped the WWE Championship to Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) on Smackdown before the event. Lesnar and Bryan had an epic clash during the pay-per-view, with the leader of the Yes! Movement coming within inches of victory on multiple occasions during the match. In the end, Lesnar prevailed.

Dana White gives final verdict on Brock Lesnar's UFC status

Alongside a successful career in WWE, Brock Lesnar also had a memorable stint in UFC and won the Heavyweight Championship in the company. The 46-year-old had his last UFC match in 2016.

During an interview with FanNation, the CEO of UFC, Dana White, was asked about the possibility of Lesnar's return to the Octagon. Dana White replied:

"I love that everybody loves them like that, and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300. I always had an incredible working relationship with Brock Lesnar. It’s funny to say this because he’s such a grouchy dude, but I consider Brock Lesnar a friend."

