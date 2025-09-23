  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW suddenly drops a huge Adam Cole reference after All Out 2025

AEW suddenly drops a huge Adam Cole reference after All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:51 GMT
Former TNT Champion Adam Cole [Image Credits: AEW
Former TNT Champion Adam Cole [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Adam Cole is once again on hiatus from AEW programming owing to health complications. Amidst his absence, the Tony Khan-led company has unexpectedly uploaded an old match from years ago featuring the former WWE superstar, in which he battled Jay White.

Ad

The Panama City Playboy was originally scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher at All In : Texas this past July. However, ahead of the event it was announced that Cole would have to vacate the belt and pull out of the matchup due to his health issues. The Paragon member appeared during the pay-per-view itself to relinquish his title, thanking his fans for their constant support over the years and then tearfully embraced his long-time friends and teammates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cole had noted at All In that he would be gone from AEW programming for an indefinite period of time. He is not the only former Bullet Club member currently on the shelf, however, as Jay White has also been out of action since this past March. With both stars on the mend, the official YouTube channel of Ring of Honor (another Tony Khan-owned promotion) has uploaded a singles match between The Switchblade and the former leader of The Undisputed Kingdom from ROH Unauthorized 2017. It was Cole that had emerged victorious in this bout.

Ad
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Cole and White last shared the ring earlier this year in a Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Both men missed out on last Saturday's All Out pay-per-view.

Adam Cole's AEW teammates recently battled The Death Riders

Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong made it clear after All In : Texas that they would carry on Adam Cole's legacy moving forward in All Elite Wrestling. After Daniel Garcia joined The Death Riders earlier this month, The Violent Artist revealed that the former NXT Champion was ashamed of The Red Death, which prompted him and Roddy to challenge DG and Jon Moxley to a tag bout on the September 13 episode of AEW Collision. Unfortunately for the Paragon members, however, Garcia and Mox successfully scored the victory over Strong and O'Reilly.

Ad
Still from the closing moments of Paragon vs Death Riders on Collision [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s YouTube channel]
Still from the closing moments of Paragon vs Death Riders on Collision [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

The Messiah of The Backbreaker afterwards battled The One True King on last week's September to Remember, but ended up falling short against the former World Champion.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications