"AEW suggested an outcome that I didn’t like" - Ricky Steamboat reveals the original plans for Punk vs. Starks (Exclusive)

Ricky Steamboat's recent return to AEW helped elevate the story being told between CM Punk and Ricky Starks. However, what played out on TV could have been very different, had the legendary Hall of Famer not intervened.

Being the expert storyteller that he is, Steamboat had a hunch about how his role in the CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks match on Collision should play out. He told veteran journalist Bill Apter the following during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview:

“They had a result where everything would go down as it was, and then as he would spin me around and try to take a shot, I would block it and give him some big chops and he’d take a bump through the ropes out on the floor and scurry up the ramp, you know. It would be like a happy happy moment. [...] And I’m picturing this, ‘Well where’s the heat there? Where’s the heat, you know, for the kid?’” [09:30 - 10:00]

Steamboat was adamant about making sure that Starks came out looking like a bigger star than ever before, so The Dragon pitched the post-match beatdown with a belt that ended up playing out on TV.

“[AEW] suggested an outcome that I didn’t like. I said, ‘Look, you’re doing a slow turn with this kid, Ricky Starks, and trying to turn him heel. And what you’re suggesting is… there’s not going to be any heat on him.’ So, I made the suggestion, what everybody saw, and I said, ‘I’d like to put some heat on this kid.’” [03:50 - 04:16]

Ultimately, Steamboat's instincts proved to be the best outcome for AEW, as Starks is currently riding a wave of momentum following this story arc.

Ricky Starks's hellacious Texas Death Match on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks' storyline with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat eventually transitioned into a feud with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. The two AEW stars faced off against one another this past Saturday in a Texas Death Match.

As advertised, the affair was brutal from start to finish. Both men gave it their all, and left the fans wanting more, a true testament to their in-ring abilities.

Despite losing the match, Starks once again proved that he can hang with the best wrestlers in the world. His efforts did not go unnoticed by the AEW faithful who are undoubtedly eagerly anticipating his next high-profile match.

