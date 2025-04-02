AEW takes a hit shortly before Dynasty 2025

AEW is on its road to its Dynasty pay-per-view, which will take place this weekend at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. However, the promotion seems to have suffered a minor setback.

Ad

The promotion has been on a good run over the past month, starting from Revolution. The company had a great turnout for the pay-per-view in Los Angeles, and attendance remained stable in the weeks that followed. The Tony Khan-led promotion is now heading toward its second major event of the year.

Wrestlenomics has reported on the ratings for this past weekend's edition of AEW Collision. It was reported that they hit a viewership of 339,000 and a 0.09 rating on the 18-49 key demographic, which was a major dip from last week's statistics. The show went against the NCAA's March Madness tournament on TV.

Ad

Trending

Last week, the promotion ran an experiment: It split Collision across both days of the weekend and aired it right after NCAA basketball. This paid off, as both shows got a viewership of 554,000 and 584,000, respectively, with ratings of 0.20 and 0.22.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW Dynamite ratings had a slight dip as well

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured several major stars on the roster as they continued their buildup for Dynasty. The likes of Kenny Omega, MJF, the Hurt Syndicate, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Toni Storm were all featured on the show.

Dynamite has been in a stable place in previous weeks, and they kept this up in their recent show. Wrestlenomics reported that the show had 663,000 viewers and had a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 key demographic. There was a slight increase in viewers from last week's show, which only did 658,000, but the ratings dipped from the 0.19 they got.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tomorrow will be the final Dynamite before AEW Dynasty. With several stars who will be featured on the pay-per-view surely getting TV time during the show, it remains to be seen whether there may be an increase in viewership and ratings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback