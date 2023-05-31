AEW talent names WWE Superstar Seth Rollins as dream Forbidden Door opponent

An AEW talent recently expressed his wish to face Seth Rollins in the ring someday.

Rollins has been red hot in the past few weeks, as he climbed up the ranks to be one of the finalists in the new World Heavyweight Championship tournament. His last opponent was AJ Styles, who proved to be a formidable foe at Night of Champions. Overcoming all odds, Rollins became the inaugural holder of the new title.

Given the circumstances, it is no surprise that NJPW legend and AEW talent Will Ospreay also wants to face the Visionary someday. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay referenced his online spat with the WWE superstar as he expressed a desire to have a match with the latter.

"I think it's got to be Seth [Rollins] after the little Twitter thing, we've got to," he admitted. "It would be fun and he's so over right now, you see the crowd singing his song and everything it's mad. Especially from what he was getting when we had our little thing, that was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines, but now it's crazy." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Ospreay's contract with NJPW is set to expire next year. While he has performed in AEW before, there is no official information about what he plans to do next.

Seth Rollins has apologized to Will Ospreay for his tweet

The social media spat that Rollins and Ospreay had a while back was seemingly resolved after the Visionary issued an apology to the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Seth Rollins stated that he regretted his words, admitting that he was too stubborn for his own good.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.

Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one of the top faces on RAW. It remains to be seen what's next for the talented superstar.

