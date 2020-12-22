AEW has been on a roll for quite a while. The debut of Sting in the company has a lot of people talking and boosted the WCW nostalgia element associated with the promotion. In a sense, with Dynamite airing on TNT, the WCW element has only grown stronger since it's debut.

Sting was not the first WCW star to appear in AEW, though. It has made use of other legends like Arn Anderson, DDP, Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho, and even Bret Hart. Perhaps, one star who has gone under the radar in this respect has been Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes, whose father Dusty Rhodes was acutely involved in WCW, has been with AEW since it first began. He has proven to be a capable in-ring performer at this stage in his career, and an important figure behind the scenes alongside his brother, too.

Recently, Dustin Rhodes has been feuding with The Dark Order, who wanted him to join their group. Rhodes has vowed to take them down. But on Twitter, AEW has now teased a number that was synonymous with his WCW days.

AEW teases Dustin Rhodes' WCW Character Seven

AEW tweeted (and have since deleted) a graphic featuring Rhodes and the number 'Se7en' in the same image. In AEW, Rhodes has wrestled as "The Natural," which was his original WCW persona. But in 1999, when Rhodes returned to WCW, he debuted a new character called Seven.

On #AEWDynamite, the Dark Order wanted Dustin Rhodes to join the group as "Seven" which was a reference to Dustin's WCW character in 1999 pic.twitter.com/2JVT9ZIpcb — NoDQ.com: #WWE #WWETLC 2020 news (@nodqdotcom) December 10, 2020

The gimmick was a mysterious character in white makeup and dark, leather clothing. WCW aired vignettes of Seven lurking outside children's bedroom windows. This caught the attention of Turner Standards and Practices, who disliked the character, with particular reference to a string of real-life child abductions that had taken place in the United States at the time. This resulted in Dustin Rhodes and WCW having to dump the character and putting forward a worked shoot on Monday Nitro.

.@dustinrhodes made a promise to take down the Dark Order one by one. But, @EvilUno is ready to beat some sense into 'The Natural'



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/r1iNAdKrYp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2020

With that said, "Se7en" could refer to another yet-to-be-revealed member of The Dark Order. It is purely speculation at this point, but Dustin Rhodes is set to take on Evil Uno on this week's AEW Dynamite. Perhaps, more will be revealed in the coming weeks.