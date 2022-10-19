AEW and Tony Khan urged to sign former WWE NXT Women's Champion's brothers

AEW might be filled to the brim with talent, but Saraya believes that Tony Khan could do with the addition of her two brothers, Zak Zodiac, and Roy Knight.

Saraya initially reacted to Zodiac's video featuring himself facing off against their brother, Roy Knight, with their sister as the special referee. This then prompted one fan to question why they were never picked up by WWE, to which the star herself had quite an interesting take.

While the former Anti-Diva chimed in with the fan's confusion, she did mention that they're some of the best wrestlers in the world, but notably mentioned All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account in her tweet.

"I’ll never understand. Bias aside they are some of the best wrestlers in the [email protected]" - Saraya Tweeted.

While there is no indication that Tony Khan will sign the two British sweethearts, he has cultivated a reputation for picking some of the best and biggest names in the wrestling world.

Regardless, Zak Zodiac has been very supportive of his sister's run in All Elite Wrestling, even going as far as bashing fans for turning on Saraya after her poorly received first promo.

Saraya's parents also want to see their sons join their daughter in AEW

The Knight family is clearly closely knit as they not only share the same profession, but also seem to want success for all family members. While Saraya hit it big in WWE, her brothers Zak and Roy have become local legends on the British wrestling scene.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya proposed that their sons and grandson could be utilized well by Tony Khan.

"We’ve got so many in the family that can be used by AEW as a British faction. The storylines would be unbelievable, [and] as a promoter I was rubbing my hands." [From 6:04 onward].

Right now, there doesn't seem to be any public interest from the AEW President, but could a Knight family faction work in All Elite Wrestling? With the huge number of stables in the promotion, would Tony Khan be able to fit the stars in?

