Saraya's (fka Paige) real-life brother lashes out at trolls slamming her inaugural promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Saraya's (fka Paige) brother Zak Zodiac came to her defense against online trolls following her recent promo on Dynamite.

The former WWE Divas Champion addressed fans for the first time since her debut for the promotion last week. She stated her vested interest in uplifting the women's division and looked forward to mentoring the female AEW talent. The 30-year old was also interrupted by Britt Baker and fellow stars. The two were then involved in a heated exchange of words.

The former Anti-Diva played a crucial role in the women's revolution during her WWE tenure. Saraya and other notable names like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks leveled up with intense, grueling matches as compared to their male counterparts. She was crowned the first-ever NXT Women's Champion in 2013.

Zodiac took to Twitter to lash out at wrestling fans who mocked his sister's inaugural addressal to fans in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Last week my sister came back to pro wrestling and made her @AEW debut to a road warrior pop! This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance. Way to knock some1s confidence."

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac



This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance.



Way to knock some1s confidence 🏼 Last week my sister came back to pro wrestling and made her @AEW debut to a road warrior pop!This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance.Way to knock some1s confidence Last week my sister came back to pro wrestling and made her @AEW debut to a road warrior pop! This week she makes one mistake and the people popping are now trolling. She's still human, still get nervous and its only her 2nd TV appearance. Way to knock some1s confidence 👍🏼

Saraya broke her silence on social media after Twitter shared mixed reactions to her first promo on AEW

The last time Saraya competed in the ring was in December 2016 where she suffered a severe neck injury. After the incident, she appeared in various backstage WWE programming and even took on the role of General Manager for SmackDown and commentary on a few occasions.

Saraya's WWE contract officially expired in July this year, following which rumors emerged that Tony Khan had reached out to the former Anti-Diva for a potential signing. On Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, she made her shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling.

She recently tweeted about the first ever lumberjack match on Dynamite and even pointed out that she was rusty:

"On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty)"

SARAYA @Saraya ) On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty 😅)

The former WWE Superstar expressed her desire to compete in the ring again on multiple occasions. However, there has been no update on whether she will be medically cleared to compete in AEW.

What did you think of Saraya's promo on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far