  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AJ Styles
  • "AEW is the true home of AJ Styles," "TK please" - Fans erupt following report of AJ Styles' WWE contract expiring in February 2026

"AEW is the true home of AJ Styles," "TK please" - Fans erupt following report of AJ Styles' WWE contract expiring in February 2026

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:22 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image Credit: WWE
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Image Credit: WWE's X]

WWE veteran AJ Styles is one of the most legendary names on their roster right now. He has been a part of WWE for almost a decade now. He made his debut in 2016 following a blockbuster NJPW run. He had a fantastic stint in WWE, too. However, it seems like he is planning to leave the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

The Phenomenal One's contract ended recently, and he had to sign a one-year deal with the company. He has been teasing about hanging up his boots within the next two years. His agreement with WWE will probably end in February 2026. A recent report may suggest that the former WWE Champion may be heading to Tony Khan's company.

According to Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles put out feelers showing interest outside of WWE before signing a one-year deal. It was also noted that he received a major interest from certain convection circuit promoters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Multiple sources indicated that prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, AJ Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company. Specifically, it was noted he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory. It is unclear as to whether or not Styles was looking into wrestling for other promotions." [H/T WrestlePurists on X]
Ad
Ad

Fans believe The Phenomenal One will eventually become All Elite after his deal expires in 2026. Many begged Tony Khan to sign the legendary star whenever he became a free agent.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

AJ Styles teased leaving WWE recently

At the 2025 SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One lost his opportunity to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.

Ahead of the event on the kickoff, Styles revealed that this may be his last SummerSlam match.

"If I'm being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It's just, it's very important. It's very special to me again. The match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles' career in the WWE. So, SummerSlam is very special to me," AJ said.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion really becomes All Elite in the future.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications