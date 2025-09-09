"AEW is the true home of AJ Styles," "TK please" - Fans erupt following report of AJ Styles' WWE contract expiring in February 2026

WWE veteran AJ Styles is one of the most legendary names on their roster right now. He has been a part of WWE for almost a decade now. He made his debut in 2016 following a blockbuster NJPW run. He had a fantastic stint in WWE, too. However, it seems like he is planning to leave the global sports entertainment juggernaut.The Phenomenal One's contract ended recently, and he had to sign a one-year deal with the company. He has been teasing about hanging up his boots within the next two years. His agreement with WWE will probably end in February 2026. A recent report may suggest that the former WWE Champion may be heading to Tony Khan's company.According to Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles put out feelers showing interest outside of WWE before signing a one-year deal. It was also noted that he received a major interest from certain convection circuit promoters.&quot;Multiple sources indicated that prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, AJ Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company. Specifically, it was noted he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory. It is unclear as to whether or not Styles was looking into wrestling for other promotions.&quot; [H/T WrestlePurists on X]Fans believe The Phenomenal One will eventually become All Elite after his deal expires in 2026. Many begged Tony Khan to sign the legendary star whenever he became a free agent.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Mr_ibi_x @BatmanXtraLINK@WrestlePurists AEW is the true home of AJ styles〽️901Tay🦍💙 @Artavious16LINK@WrestlePurists TK Please🥶🤦🏾‍♂️😂* @UtdBGZLINK@WrestlePurists Honestly when his contract is up he should jump ship to AEW. So many dream matches over there for him that nobody could be mad at him if he went there.leonard Ω @HoesLuvKojimaLINK@WrestlePurists Dude he has to come to AEW before he retires, his legacy is on the line nglI S I S H ? @ISISHXXXLINK@WrestlePurists @AJStylesOrg please consider going to AEW for a year. The match-up potentials are incredibleAzam Sajjad @AzamDONLINK@WrestlePurists So chances of going to AEW are still there.AJ Styles teased leaving WWE recentlyAt the 2025 SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One lost his opportunity to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.Ahead of the event on the kickoff, Styles revealed that this may be his last SummerSlam match.&quot;If I'm being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It's just, it's very important. It's very special to me again. The match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles' career in the WWE. So, SummerSlam is very special to me,&quot; AJ said.It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion really becomes All Elite in the future.