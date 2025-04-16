AEW unveils major presentation change ahead of Dynamite

Multiple championships will be on the line on this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the Wednesday night show, it seems like the promotion may have slightly rebranded one set of its titles - specifically, the World Trios Championships.
On April 16, All Elite Wrestling will host Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, celebrating the flagship show becoming the longest-running pro-wrestling program in the history of Turner Sports. Several important matches have been announced for the show already, including an AEW World Trios Title bout pitting Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK against defending champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley, the latter substituting for an injured PAC.
The official X/Twitter profile of the Tony Khan-led company recently posted a new graphic promoting the imminent trios showdown between The Death Riders and The Opps. Interestingly, the poster referred to the belts to be contested over in the matchup as the "Undisputed AEW World Trios Championships", as did the caption. Whether this rebranding will take effect on live television, or be permanent, remains to be seen.
"#[AllEliteWrestling]Dynamite Spring BreakThru TOMORROW 8pm ET / 7 CT | TBS + Max The Undisputed AEW Trios World Titles are at stake! Will it be World Champion @JonMoxley and his Death Riders @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta or The Opps, @SamoaJoe, @730HOOK & @K_Shibata2-22, walking away with the gold?" - said the post.
This week's trios title bout stemmed from The Death Riders assaulting Samoa Joe and HOOK after the latter duo defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta last Wednesday.
Claudio Castagnoli's message to HOOK and The Opps ahead of AEW Dynamite
In the main event of last week's Dynamite, HOOK trapped Wheeler Yuta in the Redrum and forced him to tap out, securing the win for himself and Samoa Joe against the former ROH Pure Champion and Claudio Castagnoli. Unfortunately, The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil fell prey to a post-match ambush from their opponents, even eating a devastating Neutralizer from The Swiss Cyborg onto a steel chair.
Ahead of The Death Riders' upcoming World Trios Championship defense on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Claudio took to X/Twitter to send a warning to The Opps, and especially to HOOK. Paraphrasing the up-and-comer's father Taz's iconic catchline, Claudio wrote:
"Survive if WE let you," wrote Claudio.
It remains to be seen whether The Opps will be able to dethrone The Death Riders in Boston.