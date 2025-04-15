Is Jon Moxley really a Double Champion? Sad update on PAC's AEW future [Reports]

AEW is gearing up for its first-ever Spring BreakThru editions of Dynamite and Collision. Jon Moxley and The Death Riders continue to dominate the All Elite landscape with no signs of slowing down, despite PAC's injury. Officials are going in the opposite direction, as a major creative decision was made amid confusion.

The Purveyor of Violence has been AEW World Champion for 186 days. It's been 234 days since PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta brought the AEW World Trios Championship to the Death Riders. Dynasty saw Moxley retain over Swerve Strickland, while Mox's group retained over Rated FTR. Moxley then secured a non-title Dynamite win over Katsuyori Shibata via referee's decision, while Claudio and Wheeler lost to The Opps' Samoa Joe and Hook, and PAC suffered a foot/ankle injury in losing to Swerve Strickland.

AEW announced on Collision that the World Champion will serve as Interim World Trios Champion while PAC is on the shelf. The Death Riders will defend the titles against The Opps on Wednesday's Spring BreakThru Dynamite. The news led to some criticism and creative complaints, with fans pointing to how the promotion handled The Bang Bang Gang last summer. The group tried to use The Freebird Rule after Jay White was injured, to allow Juice Robinson to fill in, but officials overruled the decision, and the group was stripped at 83 days. Just 10 days later, The Patriarchy won the vacant titles by defeating Juice and The Gunns on Collision.

The Death Riders' current situation with the World Trios Championship has caused a bit of confusion among fans and internally. Fightful Select adds that Moxley is not considered to be a current World Trios Champion until he's part of a title defense, despite any prior announcement on Collision.

Sources were asked for clarification, and it was explained that this is a similar situation to what happened with The Bang Bang Gang last year. Fightful disagreed with this, and it was noted that AEW should clear the matter up publicly, as far as decisions made on the World Trios Championship go, to ensure some level of continuity.

PAC has not provided any concrete injury update, but it has been confirmed that he suffered a legitimate injury while wrestling Strickland, and he left the arena on crutches. It was noted by Fightful that word going around the company indicates The Man That Gravity Forgot will indeed miss some ring time, apparently more than just a few weeks, but no time frame was released.

AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite will air live tomorrow from MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

Below is the updated lineup:

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament women's semi-final: Mercedes Moné vs. Athena; Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's quarter-final: Adam Page vs. wild card entrant; Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's semi-final: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita; World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Gates of Agony; World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. The Opps.

Officials have not confirmed matches for the first-ever Spring BreakThru edition of Collision, which will air live on Thursday night at 8 PM ET on TNT, from the same venue in Boston. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are expected to continue on Collision.

