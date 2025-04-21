AEW veteran drops huge John Cena reference after WrestleMania 41

For John Cena's final WrestleMania entrance, one would expect bright colors, massive pyro, and a celebration of the legend's many matches and moments at The Show of Shows. That's not what happened, though, and AEW's Taz has now made a cheeky comparison between his son, HOOK, and Big Match John.
Cena walked down to the ring last night with a very different presentation. The tron and ramp showed his name in white letters against a simple black background. The company may have been evoking one of his earlier eras, but many fans immediately noticed how similar the entrance was to that of AEW star HOOK's.
Comparisons were made, which ultimately spawned jokes and memes. AEW commentator Taz joined in on the fun today with a post of his own. He tweeted a doctored photo of Cena wearing an official HOOK t-shirt and provided the link for fans to buy it. Check it out below:
The wrestling world was not happy about John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41
John Cena shocked everyone when he dethroned Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion last night at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player took advantage after Travis Scott's interference to win his 17th World title, and there aren't too many who are happy about it.
AEW stars have also sounded off, including the promotion's Community Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Huber. She took to X/Twitter last night to vent her frustration over the main event:
"From the bottom of my heart, f**k John Cena, Travis Scott, and anyone rooting for them," she wrote.
Amanda Huber and her late husband, Brodie Lee, were good friends of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has even invited the Huber family to WWE events, so his loss must have been a major blow to Amanda. Whether Rhodes will be able to get his title back this year remains to be seen.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.