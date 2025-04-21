AEW veteran drops huge John Cena reference after WrestleMania 41

For John Cena's final WrestleMania entrance, one would expect bright colors, massive pyro, and a celebration of the legend's many matches and moments at The Show of Shows. That's not what happened, though, and AEW's Taz has now made a cheeky comparison between his son, HOOK, and Big Match John.

Ad

Cena walked down to the ring last night with a very different presentation. The tron and ramp showed his name in white letters against a simple black background. The company may have been evoking one of his earlier eras, but many fans immediately noticed how similar the entrance was to that of AEW star HOOK's.

Comparisons were made, which ultimately spawned jokes and memes. AEW commentator Taz joined in on the fun today with a post of his own. He tweeted a doctored photo of Cena wearing an official HOOK t-shirt and provided the link for fans to buy it. Check it out below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The wrestling world was not happy about John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena shocked everyone when he dethroned Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion last night at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player took advantage after Travis Scott's interference to win his 17th World title, and there aren't too many who are happy about it.

AEW stars have also sounded off, including the promotion's Community Outreach Coordinator, Amanda Huber. She took to X/Twitter last night to vent her frustration over the main event:

Ad

"From the bottom of my heart, f**k John Cena, Travis Scott, and anyone rooting for them," she wrote.

Amanda Huber and her late husband, Brodie Lee, were good friends of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has even invited the Huber family to WWE events, so his loss must have been a major blow to Amanda. Whether Rhodes will be able to get his title back this year remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.