AEW veteran Jim Ross shares major health update and what helps him get through it

AEW veteran Jim Ross has shared a major update on his health and discussed what aided him in his recovery.

Good Ol' JR has been with AEW since its foundation in 2019 and inked a new deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year. The legendary announcer has been primarily calling the action on pay-per-views, most recently providing commentary at AEW Dynasty 2024 for the Continental title bout between Kazuchika Okada and Pac and the main event World Championship match between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

Ross has not been featured on the company's weekly television programs for some time, as he had been convalescing from procedures such as the cancer surgery he underwent on his right hip in February this year. He also had three ports removed from his chest the following month. The Oklahoma native recently provided an update on his health status.

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the 72-year-old veteran revealed that his health had improved, sharing that his hip was on the mend, as was the radiation wound stemming from his skin cancer. Pointing out that he was cancer-free, Ross further disclosed that vaping had enabled him to cease relying on pain medication and reiterated that he was feeling good about his health and vocation.

"My health is better than it's been in over a year, I'm happy to say," Ross said. "My right hip, that's healing and getting better. My radiation wound from skin cancer...and I'm cancer-free...is still healing. Vaping has helped. It's allowed me to stop taking pain medication and get me through the night. I'm feeling good. And I'm still doing what I love." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

AEW announcer Jim Ross speaks on The Elite attacking Tony Khan

The newly re-formed Elite, comprising of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry, laid their hands on Tony Khan in a stunning assault on the April 24, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson planting the promotion's head honcho with a TK Driver.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross shared his thoughts on AEW's hot new angle. He revealed his shock at seeing Khan take a bump and commented on the latter sporting a neck brace during the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I was shocked because I had no idea what they were going to do. Tony taking bumps, the piledriver scenario, and the gut shot and all that. The question I had that night was, 'I wonder how Tony's gonna sell this injury? Is he gonna wear a neck brace? Here we are in [NFL] Draft week, and how's that going to play into that deal?' Well, it didn't. He just did it. He sold it and he did exactly what an old-school or old-timer would do. (...) You just don't throw it away and forget about it. Whether I liked the physicality or not, it all depends on how it's going to be followed up on," Ross said. [1:20:30 - 1:35:44]

The Elite also laid waste to a returning Kenny Omega in his hometown of Winnipeg on the May 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner is set to make a major announcement on the upcoming episode of the Wednesday night show.

