Jim Ross shares honest reaction to The Elite attacking Tony Khan

Tony Khan being attacked by The Elite on last week's AEW Dynamite has become a topic of conversation in the pro wrestling world. WWE legend Jim Ross recently opened up about the angle.

Jack Perry was suspended from AEW following a real-life backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In 2023. After Punk opened up about the skirmish on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, The Young Bucks presented unseen footage of the fight on Dynamite. This ultimately led to Perry's return at Dynasty 2024. Last Wednesday, he joined forces with the Bucks to attack Tony Khan on live TV.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross disclosed that he had no idea how the segment would play out until he saw it on Dynamite. He further mentioned that Tony Khan sold the kayfabe injury like an "old-timer" would do.

"I was shocked because I had no idea what they were going to do. Tony taking bumps, the piledriver scenario, and the gut shot and all that. The question I had that night was, 'I wonder how Tony's gonna sell this injury? Is he gonna wear a neckbrace? Here we are in [NFL] Draft week, and how's that going to play into that deal?' Well, it didn't. He just did it. He sold it and he did exactly what an old-school or old-timer would do. You sell the (...) you just don't throw it away and forget about it. Whether I liked the physicality or not, it all depends on how it's going to be followed up on," Ross said. [1:20:30 - 1:35:44]

Perry competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling while he was suspended from AEW. Meanwhile, Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 after being fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After attacking Tony Khan, The Elite assaulted Kenny Omega on Dynamite

Kenny Omega has been away from in-ring action since December 2023 due to a health issue. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks have kicked him out of The Elite and welcomed new members in the form of Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

On this week's Dynamite, Perry and Okada attacked a returning Kenny Omega in front of his hometown crowd. The Young Bucks joined their stablemates and took out The Cleaner with an EVP Trigger. Omega ultimately had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Kenny Omega and Tony Khan may now aim to exact revenge against The Elite after the group assaulted them on two different editions of Dynamite.

