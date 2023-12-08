AEW veteran reacts to released WWE star recreating John Cena's theme song

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently reacted to a recreation of John Cena's entrance theme song by a former WWE Superstar, who was released by the Stamford-based company a few months ago.

The former superstar in question is A.J. Francis (FKA Top Dolla), who was a member of the faction Hit Row. Initially signed to NXT in January 2020, the company released Francis in November 2021 due to budget cuts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Triple H took over creative in July last year, the 33-year-old returned to WWE in August 2022. Francis was again released by the company recently after WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in September 2023.

A.J. Francis recently recreated John Cena's popular theme song, "You Can't See Me," with his lyrics and took to Twitter to share his creation.

"I bodied his beat harder than him a year ago while still showing him love… one day when I’m dead I’ll finally get my flowers💐💰," AJ Francis wrote.

Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to the post and wrote:

"Y’all don’t even realize how hard that goes!"

A.J. Francis pitches intergender match between Bayley and Michael Cole at WWE WrestleMania

The fans who follow WWE's weekly shows regularly know that Bayley and Michael Cole have had a mini side-rivalry since the former Women's Champion turned heel a few years ago. The leader of Damage CTRL talks trash to the veteran commentator routinely during her matches and in-ring segments.

Speaking recently on the Ten Count podcast, Top Dolla claimed that an intergender match between Bayley and Cole at WrestleMania will draw money, and the Stamford-based company should book it.

"They should wrestle, it'll draw. You think people don't want to see Bayley vs. Michael Cole? You're wrong. Just go check my mentions for the last year and tell me people didn't want to see Top Dolla vs. Michael Cole; that's just a fact of life, that's just how it is. People are interested in those things... Put it as the first intergender match of WrestleMania: Cole vs. Bayley. But Cole can't go over, if Cole faces Bayley, then Bayley has to go over. Main event night one in Philly — Cole vs. Bayley. Book it," Top Dolla said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

