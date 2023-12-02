Randy Orton receives a heartfelt message from former WWE Champion; suggests to "watch out for that RKO!"

A multi-time world champion has shared a heartfelt message for Randy Orton after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He also seemingly put Bloodline members on notice to watch out for The Viper's finisher.

On this week's Blue brand show, the 14-time World Champion appeared in front of the fans with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce trying to convince Orton to sign with their respective brands.

However, Paul Heyman interrupted the segment, followed by a beatdown on The Viper at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. It was LA Knight who came to the aid of the 20-plus-year veteran, as the latter took out Jimmy with a vicious RKO.

The former world champion then sent a loud and clear message to Roman Reigns stating: 'Daddy's back.' Following the eventful segment on Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena took to Twitter to share that he was incredibly happy to see Orton excel.

The 16-time World Champion also delivered a word of advice seemingly to all members of The Bloodline to keep an eye out for Orton's RKO, since it can be delivered out of nowhere.

"Absolutely incredible to see @RandyOrton continue to excel after such a storied career. A massive pickup for #Smackdown and a word to the wise … watch out for that RKO!" Cena wrote.

Nick Aldis sent a five-word message to Randy Orton after WWE SmackDown

The SmackDown General Manager broke his silence after what happened on the show.

As mentioned earlier, The Apex Predator chose to sign with the Blue brand show since he wants to go after The Bloodline. However, Nick Aldis didn't get to celebrate his moment as Randy Orton surprised him with an RKO out of nowhere.

The WWE Official took to Twitter and reacted to eating The Viper's finisher on Friday Night SmackDown.

"It really is outta nowhere," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if WWE punishes the 14-time World Champion for putting his hands on the SmackDown General Manager.

