"Don’t rule me out" - AEW World Champion Hangman Page on if he'd be entering WWE Royal Rumble match

Will Hangman Page enter this year's Royal Rumble match?
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Ever since WWE opened the so-called 'forbidden door' for IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James, wrestling fans have been in a frenzy over the possibility of seeing big names enter the Royal Rumble match this year.

Several AEW stars have teased appearing on the highly anticipated show, which officially kickstarts The Road to WrestleMania. The latest member to fuel the speculation is AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page.

While speaking to Good Morning Washington, Page noted that he wouldn't enter the men's Royal Rumble match. However, in an amusing bit, The Cowboy asked his fans not to completely 'rule him out.'

“Erm, no, probably won’t be in the Royal Rumble,” Page revealed. “Don’t rule me out, but probably not. I like to keep my Saturdays open to be with family instead.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Although wrestling fans would go berserk if Hangman Page potentially showed up in the WWE ring, the latter mentioned that he likes spending time with his family on Saturdays.

A current AEW star appearing in Vince McMahon's promotion would be like a cold day in hell. Dave Meltzer has also clarified that there won't be AEW involvement in the upcoming WWE premium live event, so fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

Aside from Page, CM Punk has also jokingly talked about checking his calendar on the day of the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, another rumored name has been Cody Rhodes, whose AEW contract expired a few weeks ago.

Matt Hardy believes Hangman Page could have become a bigger star in WWE

#TBT 2020 I stand victorious with "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks after the first-ever, groundbreaking #AEW #StadiumStampede match! Tomorrow on @matthardypod, I do a deep dive into my interactions & opinions about @theAdamPage. Wrestling fans will LOVE this! https://t.co/i5iyuUjwoS

While Hangman Page may have turned down the possibility of appearing at Royal Rumble, Matt Hardy recently revealed WWE's interest in signing the champion at one point.

Hardy believes Page would have been an 'interesting' addition to NXT and could have thrived on the main roster if given a fair opportunity:

"I think he would have been extremely interesting in NXT and I have confidence he would have probably done okay on the main roster too if given a fair opportunity," said Hardy.

Alongside The Cowboy, Matt Hardy also revealed that Triple H wanted to lure in Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Now that the ship has sailed, the 'forbidden door' is the only way these men could show up in WWE.

What do you make of Hangman Page's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
