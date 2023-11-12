AEW World Champion MJF sends an explicit message to former rival

Even in the midst of a crisis, AEW World Champion MJF found the time to send out an inspirational message on Veterans Day. But as is his custom, he slipped in an explicit comment aimed at his former rival, 'Captain' Shawn Dean.

Shawn Dean is an active competitor for All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor and a backstage producer and talent coordinator. While the 37-year-old star hasn't found great in-ring success in AEW, he remains a sore spot for The Salt of the Earth ever since he squeaked out two wins over the current AEW World Champion early last year.

Being a member of The Infantry in ROH and a United States Navy veteran, Shawn Dean was part of a message from AEW thanking the country's servicemen on Veterans Day. MJF was quick to post his own message in response to the video, thanking America's soldiers while also making it clear that he still hates The Captain:

"After the attack on the acclaimed I’ve been pretty messed up but felt I needed to come online for Veterans Day. Our country most certainly has its issues. But this land is free and I couldn’t be prouder to call myself an American. that’s due to young men and woman that put their lives on the line to keep this country free and to keep us all Safe. Happy Veterans Day. But also f*** Shawn Dean."

The Salt of the Earth pays his respects (and vents his frustration)

MJF is being haunted by The Devil in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is under a lot of pressure as the AEW World Champion. He is currently scheduled to face Bullet Club Gold's Jay White in the main event of Full Gear but also has the likes of Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe gunning for his title.

But there may be a bigger problem for the 27-year-old, as a masked marauder known only as 'The Devil' has been systematically attacking anyone that gets close to MJF. Moreover, the assailant uses Maxwell's trademark devil mask to hide their face every time they show up.

Fan speculation is running wild after The Devil and their masked goons attacked MJF's temporary partners, The Acclaimed, last week. Anthony Bowens was thrown through a pane of glass in the assault and has since provided a health update to his fans.

Theories on who The Devil could be range from Jack Perry to CM Punk to Tony Khan and even Friedman himself, but it's clear that AEW isn't revealing the mystery just yet.

With multiple storylines spinning around the AEW World Champion, fans will likely have to wait at least until the Full Gear pay-per-view next Saturday to get a glimpse of MJF's fate.

