AEW wrestler reacts to former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's latest NSFW Instagram photo

An AEW wrestler reacted to an NSFW picture posted by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. The star is Steph De Lander.

The Australian-born wrestler has competed in multiple wrestling promotions including IMPACT Wrestling and NXT. During her time in the Black and Gold brand, she wrestled under the name Persia Pirotta. She used to be the tag team partner of former Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

Lander's only AEW appearance was back in February of this year when she faced Marina Shafir during a Dark episode taping. She suffered a loss via submission. Her latest appearance was in Ring of Honor. The former NXT Superstar lost to Willow Nightingale.

Mandy Rose recently posted an NSFW picture on Instagram. Upon seeing the picture, Steph De Lander reacted to it.

"Amanda 😍," Steph De Lander commented.

The former NXT Women's Champion has not been seen inside the squared circle since dropping her championship to Roxanne Perez. Following her loss, she was released from the promotion after some of her explicit photographs from her exclusive website came to light.

Former WWE official Mike Chioda claims Mandy Rose could have been as big as Trish Stratus

Prior to her release, Mandy Rose was heading towards becoming the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history. People believed that she would have broken Asuka's record. But as mentioned earlier, her long reign came to an end thanks to Roxanne Perez. Rose held the title for a total of 413 days and thus holds the record for the third longest-reign.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, WWE veteran Mike Chioda praised the former NXT Women's Champion and believed that she could have been on the level of Trish Stratus.

"She could definitely be a Torrie Wilson type of style, and really I love Torrie Wilson; she was a great gal. But Mandy Rose's work ability as far as in-ring ability is considered is a lot better than Torrie Wilson's and Stacy Keibler's. She could have been like Trish Stratus even up there. But unfortunately, WWE released Mandy. I think she was so hot WWE had to fire her," Mike Chioda said.

Rose is reportedly earning more with her exclusive website than she did working for WWE.

