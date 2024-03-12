AEW wrestlers, staff, referees, and camera crew praised 28-year-old star backstage after recent match

AEW stars often put on spectacular in-ring performances that are praised by fans. They also receive major praise from co-workers, and now one rising star has just revealed backstage reactions to a recent show-stealing match.

The 2024 Revolution pay-per-view was highlighted by the retirement of Sting in the main event, but one of the most talked about matches coming out of the show was Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita. The United Empire leader picked up the win in just under 22 minutes, defeating his former tag team partner by pinfall.

Takeshita recently spoke with the official DDT-Pro website and revealed backstage reactions to his Revolution match with Ospreay. He noted that many co-workers in the company approached him with positive feedback about the match, and those reactions surprised him.

"I don’t think it was so much that I had a great response [to the match with Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution], but the reviews from those around me were so good that I was surprised. The next day, I was approached by every single person at the venue, including the wrestlers, staff, referees, and camera crew," Konosuke Takeshita said. [H/T to POST Wrestling]

Takeshita went on to say he recently realized that he had finally found his rival in The Aerial Assassin. The Japanese superstar added that he truly believes Ospreay is the greatest pro wrestler in the world.

AEW announces major pay-per-view match for Will Ospreay

The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, April 21 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The first match announced for Dynasty is set to be one of the biggest in All Elite Wrestling history. Bryan Danielson will take on Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin took to X to comment on the match after it was confirmed.

"Sunday 21st April: @AEW Dynasty Only GOATS Allowed," he wrote.

The other names advertised for Dynasty are Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, Eddie Kingston, Toni Storm, Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed, Julia Hart, and Christian Cage. It was implied that all All Elite titles would be on the line but that has not been announced as of this writing.

