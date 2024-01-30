After Andrade El Idolo, top AEW stars to jump ship to WWE? Exploring the possibility

After the former United States champion, Andrade El Idolo, recently made his way out of AEW and returned to the WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, two more stars could be on their way out of Tony Khan's promotion.

During the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, Andrade El Idolo turned out to be a surprise entrant, as he made his return to the WWE after a few years. Andrade decided not to renew his contract with Tony Khan's promotion after it was up. Meanwhile, considering the report, more stars seem to be on their way out.

The top AEW stars in question are Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black of the House of Black faction. The two have had underwhelming runs ever since their All Elite debut. Dave Meltzer recently reported that both Malakai and Buddy are expected to leave Tony Khan's promotion as soon as they are legally able to.

It seems likely because Malakai has his wife, Zelina Vega, in the Stamford-based promotion as well, and Buddy also has his fiancee, Rhea Ripley, already in the WWE. However, as per the reports, their contract with Tony Khan's promotion is reportedly set to expire in 2027.

Therefore, until both of them are released, they will not be legally able to return to the Stamford-based promotion. Overall, both Buddy and Malakai are reportedly not happy, and fans could expect them to jump ships when they are able to.

The former WWE stars lost a major steel cage match

The former WWE stars Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, alongside their House of Black stablemate, Brody King, squared off against FTR and Daniel Garcia in a trios steel cage elimination match on a recent episode of Collision. At the end of a brutal steel cage encounter, House of Black failed to capture the victory.

The match was a culmination of a big feud, and the HOB currently seems directionless after their loss. Only time will tell what's next for the faction in their remaining time in Tony Khan's promotion.

