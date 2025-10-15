  • home icon
After Andrade, top AEW faction teases adding more new members soon

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 15, 2025 09:52 GMT
Andrade is a former WWE star. (Image via AEW Facebook)

AEW is the land of factions. Several groups are thriving in the Jacksonville-based company, including the infamous The Don Callis Family. Led by wrestling veteran Don Callis, this stable boasts several titleholders.

The Don Callis Family currently consists of fourteen members: Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher, El Clon, Konosuke Takeshita, Wardlow, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, Brian Cage, and Andrade El Ídolo. Clon and Andrade recently joined this faction, making them an impenetrable force. Interestingly, leader Don Callis recently revealed that he intends to add more members.

A few hours back, he released a statement on X where he said that his group needs more power and genetic supremacy.

"WE…..WANT……MORE…POWER……NUMBERS……GENETIC FLOWSION…..NO DIGGITY NO DOUBT," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Don Callis Family. Its 62-year-old leader is a mastermind, and he plans to strengthen his group. Hopefully, its future members will be as gifted as its current lineup.

The Don Callis Family member Wardlow, is currently sidelined from AEW

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently suffered a pectoral muscle injury, due to which is is going to be out of action indefinitely. Interestingly, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that he got hurt in the gym.

In a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the 75-year-old claimed that Mr. Mayhem got injured while lifting weights, but he told Tony Khan that he got hurt in the ring.

"I don't think he got hurt during that match. I think he got hurt in the gym and maybe told Tony that he got hurt in the match. I think Wardlow got hurt in the gym. I think he was embarrassed so he told him [Tony] he got hurt in that match." said Mantell.
It might be time for Wardlow to leave AEW and join WWE. Triple H might utilise him better than Triple H. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

