Photo: Wardlow looks absolutely jacked amid AEW absence

AEW star Wardlow is once again on the shelf after sustaining an unexpected injury around a couple of months ago. The powerhouse recently took to social media to share some photographs of himself, and is clearly in incredible shape even during his hiatus. After being missing from All Elite Wrestling programming for over a year, Wardlow finally made his return earlier this August at Forbidden Door 2025. The War Dog appeared after Kazuchika Okada retained his Continental Title against Swerve Strickland at the pay-per-view, blindsiding The New Flavour's manager Prince Nana while the latter was trying to help Swerve recover from The Rainmaker's post-match ambush. Wardlow furthermore aligned himself with the ever-expanding Don Callis Family, and creative supposedly had &quot;big plans&quot; for the star enroute to All Out : Toronto. However, it was reported some time afterwards that Mr. Mayhem had been sidelined once again, this time due to sustaining a torn pectoral muscle. The 37-year-old has been on the mend since, and recently took to his Instagram to upload some photographs of himself looking jacked and in peak physical shape. &quot;🩸,&quot; Wardlow captioned his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Wardlow's absence, the Callis Family has added to new members to its ranks, namely the debuting El Clon and the returning Andrade El Idolo. Wardlow's reaction to past AEW match amidst hiatusWardlow was last seen in action inside an AEW ring last year at Dynamite : Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. Unfortunately, the former TNT Champion's return to the squared circle has been delayed once again due to his recent injury. Just over a week ago, the Cleveland-native took to X/Twitter to share a highlight video of his 2022 title match with Brian Cage. In the caption, Wardlow shouted out The Machine and voiced his feelings on how much he misses competing. &quot;D**n. I’m so strong, and big, and agile, and athletic, and good looking… shout out BC, loved this one. Miss this so d**n much it hurts,&quot; Wardlow posted.Check out the tweet HERE. Wardlow reminiscing on his bout vs Brian Cage [Image Credits: Wardlow's X profile]It remains to be seen when Wardlow will make his next AEW comeback.