After CM Punk’s Survivor Series return, Drew McIntyre to leave WWE and join AEW? Fans speculate

Following CM Punk's shocking return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 in Chicago, fans are now expressing their desire to see another former WWE Champion in AEW.

This is the first time since his departure from the company after the 2014 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event that Punk made his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion, which has ignited the future of several other top stars, including the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Following CM Punk's return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Drew McIntyre was visibly frustrated after losing the Men's WarGames Match to Cody Rhodes' team. He was seen walking away from the ringside area even before Punk's music hit, and rumors have circulated that he stormed out of the arena immediately following the event.

The fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Drew McIntyre's walkout, with many suggesting that The Scottish Warrior should consider a move to AEW, while others speculated about his future, stating that he was happy with his position in WWE and has no intention of leaving.

Check out some of the fans reactions below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for Drew McIntyre. His walkout at Survivor Series 2023 has certainly added fuel to the fire.

Speculation on the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's walkout at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Drew McIntyre joined forces with The Judgment Day in a losing effort against the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton in the main event.

Following the loss, McIntyre was legitimately upset. He was even seen storming out from the ringside area following the brutal bout.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that he was not sure about the exact reason why Drew McIntyre was upset following the match.

"Yeah, he was very upset. As the night went on, he was less upset. And as far as the reason he left, I don't want to give any wrong information. I probably will know [soon]. I will say that, within the company, people in the company told me they thought it had to do with Punk. I cannot confirm that, only that that's what people in the company thought. But he was legitimately upset about something, whatever it was, I don't know," Meltzer said.

Drew McIntyre recently turned heel by attacking Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Scottish Warrior in the Stamford-based promotion.

