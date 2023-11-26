What people within WWE are reportedly saying about the Drew McIntyre incident

The Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event ended with more questions than answers as Drew McIntyre was seen storming off backstage after the main event. While it isn't confirmed, people in WWE feel the McIntyre incident might have had something to do with CM Punk, as noted by Dave Meltzer.

McIntyre was on the losing team following a solid WarGames match, but The Scottish Warrior had no intentions of sticking around, as he reportedly exited the arena. Footage doing rounds on social media also pretty much confirms that McIntyre wasn't happy about something, and it all happened before CM Punk's music hit.

While discussing McIntyre's situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that he wasn't sure about the exact reason why Drew McIntyre was upset.

People backstage are under the impression that CM Punk's return could have a role to play with McIntyre's apparently foul mood, but we're not sure how true that is, as Meltzer noted below:

"Yeah, he was very upset. As the night went on, he was less upset. And as far as the reason he left, I don't want to give any wrong information. I probably will know (soon). I will say that, within the company, people in the company told me they thought it had to do with Punk. I cannot confirm that, only that that's what people in the company thought. But he was legitimately upset about something, whatever it was, I don't know." [From 10:09 to 10:40]

When will Drew McIntyre's WWE contract end?

Wrestling fans have constantly been talking about Drew McIntyre's future in recent months, as there was a point in time when people were convinced The Chosen One was on his way to AEW.

McIntyre returned after a brief hiatus and recently also turned heel, signifying that WWE does have creative plans for the former World Champion. Dave Meltzer reported that as of this writing, Drew hadn't signed a new deal with WWE, which was originally set to expire by the end of 2023.

The 38-year-old's time off due to injury has been added to his current deal, which, Meltzer revealed, will now culminate at next year's WrestleMania:

"It was actually up at the end of this year, but because of the time he took off because of the injury, they tacked it on in the end; I think his deal will end at 'Mania. Put it this way: 2024 is probably a great year to be Drew McIntyre." [From 10:45 to 11:17]

Do you foresee Drew McIntyre staying in WWE beyond WrestleMania 40?

