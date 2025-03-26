After Cope, another WWE legend wants to face Jon Moxley in AEW under a surprising stipulation

Following Cope's (FKA Edge) Street Fight against Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite last week, wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes wants to face the champion. However, The Natural wants a unique stipulation.

The Rated-R Superstar went to war with the AEW World Champion in hopes of dethroning him. Despite all the pain he dished out and all the outside interference in the match, the leader of The Death Riders still came out on top.

Earlier today, Dustin Rhodes brought up a match idea for AEW: The King of the Road. In 1995, The Natural faced Blacktop Bully on WCW Uncensored in a match where both men were wrestling in the trailer of a truck, while speeding through a highway.

A fan liked the idea but wanted him to stay away from Jon Moxley and Cope's weapon, Spike. The veteran did not agree with this as he wanted to do this type of match with Mox.

Dustin Rhodes reacted to Jon Moxley's Spike incident on Dynamite

Last week, during the Street Fight for the AEW World Championship, one of the most gruesome spots in wrestling history took place.

During the match, Cope brought out his trusted weapon, Spike. He then grabbed Jon Moxley and dropped him on the weapon with a suplex. This ended up impaling Mox's back, and the referee had to carefully remove the weapon.

Dustin Rhodes took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the segment, and he seemed to enjoy the moment during the show.

"And yes, I thought the baseball bat with nails was cool af!!" wrote Dustin.

Over the years, Dustin Rhodes has proven that he can go all the way and be in the most extreme of matches. His AEW debut proved that, as he and his brother, Cody Rhodes, ended up in a pool of each other's blood.

