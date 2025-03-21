AEW's Dustin Rhodes reacts to bone-chilling Jon Moxley incident 

Jon Moxley again pushed the boundaries of pro wrestling violence this week on AEW Dynamite, albeit being the recipient of the punishment in this case. All Elite star and WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes has now commented on the brutal spot in question in a social media post.

Tony Khan and Co followed up on the controversial main event of Revolution 2025 by booking a rematch between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland for this week's episode of Dynamite, on which they battled for the AEW World Championship, however this time in a Street Fight. The bout saw interferences from The Death Riders and The Patriarchy. Despite FTR and Willow Nightingale evening the odds, Christian Cage's "sons" ultimately cost Cope the World Title, allowing Mox to retain via submission.

The Rated-R Superstar unleashed his own brand of brutality on The Purveyor of Violence to try and dethrone the latter. He even dropped Moxley on Spike, his nail-embedded two-by-four, with a suplex, causing the weapon to stick to Moxley's back in one of the most gruesome visuals in Dynamite history.

The spot in question still has fans reeling and elicited much criticism from some viewers. However, All Elite Wrestling veteran Dustin Rhodes voiced his approval and enjoyment of it recently on X/Twitter:

"And yes, I thought the baseball bat with nails was cool af!!" wrote Dustin.

With the threat of Adam Copeland seemingly behind him, Jon Moxley will now have to focus on Swerve Strickland, who will be gunning for his championship at Dynasty 2025.

What has AEW's Dustin Rhodes been up to lately?

Although Dustin Rhodes has been involved with All Elite Wrestling since its foundation, the 55-year-old veteran has recently been competing primarily in Ring of Honor, where he holds both the ROH World Tag Team Titles alongside Sammy Guevara and the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles with Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

The Natural defended his championship with The Spanish God against MxM Collection at AEW-ROH Global Wars in Australia. During ROH tapings, the duo also teamed up with Willie Mack against Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Johnny TV.

Dustin was last seen on Wednesday Night Dynamite on February 12, where former World Champion MJF defeated him. The Wolf of Wrestling would continue to assault Rhodes post-match until Hangman Adam Page arrived to make the save.

