After Jade Cargill, Teddy Long feels another top AEW star could go to WWE and "blow right up" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes a top AEW star will have the same impact as Jade Cargill if he signs with the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF is one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling, and as the end of the year approaches, the news of The Devil signing with WWE is once again the talk of the town. His contract with AEW is set to expire in January 2024.

Speaking with Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long gave his thoughts on the possibility of MJF jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think that MJF would go right in there and he'd blow right up just as soon as he went in the door because here's the thing, he has just enough to establish himself. He knows exactly where he wants to go and what he wants to do and he's a real tough competitor in the ring. He's really made a name for himself in AEW and a lot of that stuff, his promo, and the stuff he's done in the ring have been his own creation."

Long added:

"I don't believe all of that stuff was written, I believe all of that stuff was this guy being for real. And when a guy being for real like that to be able to cut his own promos, promos that make sense, promos that get over and make him the heel that he really is, he is a smary guy and I think WWE would love to have him." [From 02:33 to 03:17]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Edge may decide to retire instead of debuting in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Edge might hang up his boots instead of debuting for AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar's WWE deal reportedly expired earlier today, and many believe he could debut at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long believes Edge may retire instead of signing with AEW.

"Man! I don't really know. I know Edge, I've known him for quite a while. I just think that if Edge doesn't return [to WWE], Edge has pretty much made up his mind to retire. Edge has done good in this business, he has made a lot of money, and he is no druggie, no alcoholic, he saved his money, and he is really careful with this. So I think he is about ready to hang it up and not risk to keep on bumping around every night and getting injured again. Then again he may still have it in his blood and he may still wanna work some more. So I don't know, but I think whatever it is, he'll make the right decision." [From 01:06 to 01:53]

