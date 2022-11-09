After Logan Paul's WWE appearances, could massive YouTube star KSI come to AEW?

Logan Paul is officially the first ever YouTube personality to successfully make the jump over towards pro-wrestling and seemingly succeed. Now that the star has wowed fans, many are wondering if his longtime friend, rival, and fellow YouTuber KSI will follow in his stead. But will he go to WWE or become All-Elite?

While Logan Paul has now faced the likes of The Miz and Roman Reigns, as well as appearing at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, KSI has gone toe-to-toe with a wrestler before. In 2015, KSI took on The Pastor in a match for Rule'm Sports, where he successfully defeated the indie wrestler.

During his interview with AllHipHop, the British YouTuber was asked if he considered following Logan Paul into pro wrestling.

"I like doing that type of stuff. Of course, I’m always open to doing WWE, AEW, or whatever organization there is," KSI said. "I’ve been a fan for years. Man, that’s my childhood. I used to watch Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Mick Foley/Mankind, The Undertaker, all these guys, Triple H." [H/T: HeelByNature]

Unfortunately, for AEW fans, it seems that KSI is instead leaning towards a WWE jump. Logan has already gained a ton of traction in Stamford-based company, even drawing praise from the legendary John Cena, possibly opening up the door for a major referral to KSI if he needs it.

While KSI might not be AEW bound, Logan Paul recently set the All Elite Wrestling community alight by performing the Buckshot Lariat

Hangman Page's Buckshot Lariat has been used by a number of his fellow AEW stars to either pay homage or take a jab at him. CM Punk notably attempted the move successfully against John Silver but botched it during his Double or Nothing clash against The Millennial Cowboy himself, which drew a ton of attention.

During Logan Paul's recent clash against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, the star pulled off a clean Buckshot Lariat that left many fans on Twitter reeling in joy. This naturally led to numerous comparisons to CM Punk's botch, with some even hoping to see the star jump to AEW next.

While the door is still wide open for KSI to jump into either promotion, Logan Paul has already seemingly paved the way for other internet personalities to cross into the industry as well.

